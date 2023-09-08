The Pentagon continued the training of Ukrainian tankers at the base in Germany

Almost 200 Ukrainian soldiers will continue training on Abrams tanks at the American base in Germany.

Martin OʼDonnell, spokesman for the US Ground Forces in Europe and Africa Command, told Voice of America about this.

The main training course ended in August. However, according to OʼDonnell, while the re-equipment of 31 American tanks for shipment to Ukraine continues, the tankers will continue to train.

"At Ukraineʼs request, the military will maintain its control and repair skills until the 31 tanks that the US has pledged to convert and provide to Ukraine in the fall are ready. These skills training sessions are expected to last several weeks," the spokesperson said.