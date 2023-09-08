A Chinese woman sang “Katyusha” song at the ruins of a drama theater in Mariupol. The MFA demands an explanation from China

A Chinese woman sang the song "Katyusha" song on the ruins of a drama theater destroyed by the Russians in Mariupol. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) initiated a ban on the entry of all "tourists" from China.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko on September 8.

"The performance of the song "Katyusha" song by the Chinese "opera singer" Wang-Fang at the ruins of the drama theater in Mariupol, in which the Russian army killed more than 600 innocent people, is an example of complete moral degradation," notes Nikolenko.

He said that a group of Chinese bloggers also arrived in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, and this violates the legislation of Ukraine. Nikolenko adds that Ukraine respects the territorial integrity of China and expects an explanation from the Chinese side regarding the purpose of the stay of Chinese citizens in Mariupol and the route they took to enter the occupied city.