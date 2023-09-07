Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets: 25 000 Ukrainians are considered missing “under special circumstances”

Approximately 25 000 Ukrainian civilians are considered missing under special circumstances.
This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets at a press conference on September 7, as writes "Interfax-Ukraine".
"Regarding civilian hostages, according to my information, approximately 25 000 citizens of Ukraine can be considered as those who disappeared under special circumstances. The situation in our country does not change, it is extremely terrible: in fact, every day the Russians detain civilians in the temporarily occupied territories, thus adding to this list," Lubinets noted.
The ombudsman also noted that he still does not have any official information about the condition of Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Hylyuk, who was abducted by the Russians in the village of Kozarovychy, Vyshhorod district (Kyiv region), in March 2022.
- On May 31, Lubinets stated that there are 27 000 civilian hostages in Russia.
- On August 5, 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine launched an online service to search for prisoners of war and missing persons in wartime conditions.
- In July 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched a register of missing persons under special circumstances. Relatives of missing persons can obtain an extract from the register free of charge.