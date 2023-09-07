Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets: 25 000 Ukrainians are considered missing “under special circumstances”

Approximately 25 000 Ukrainian civilians are considered missing under special circumstances.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets at a press conference on September 7, as writes "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Regarding civilian hostages, according to my information, approximately 25 000 citizens of Ukraine can be considered as those who disappeared under special circumstances. The situation in our country does not change, it is extremely terrible: in fact, every day the Russians detain civilians in the temporarily occupied territories, thus adding to this list," Lubinets noted.