The court confiscated the products of the Russian billionaire Komarovʼs factory

A court in Ukraine confiscated products manufactured by the Russian company "Kyberstal". Metal products worth almost 3 million hryvnias were handed over to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

These goods were produced by the company of Russian billionaire Andriy Komarov. Last year, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) imposed ten-year sanctions against him.

Andriy Komarov.

The products were in the warehouses of Ukrainian customs even before the start of the full-scale war. They were ordered by one of the Ukrainian companies. In May of this year, Ukrainian entrepreneurs tried to clear Russian goods through intermediary companies, but they failed.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.