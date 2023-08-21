The property of Russian general Valerii Kapashin worth more than a billion hryvnias was seized in the Poltava region

The Ukrainian property of Russian Colonel-General Valerii Kapashin, the head of the Federal Department for Safe Storage and Destruction of Chemical Weapons under the Russian Munitions Agency, was seized in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Law enforcement officers blocked more than 20 commercial objects, more than 3 000 square meters of residential real estate and 17 land plots in Poltava region.

Among the seized property is the house of the Kapashin family, premium hotels and restaurants, as well as office and shopping and entertainment centers with a total area of almost 30 000 square meters. The total value of the seized property is more than a billion hryvnias.

1 10

















Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Kapashinʼs blocked property was issued to his daughter and son-in-law, who lived in Ukraine, but on the eve of the full-scale war, they left for the Russian Federation and received Russian citizenship. The Russian general used relatives to legalize the funds he received in Moscow.

In turn, Kapashinʼs relatives used the profits of the "family" business to finance "investment" projects in the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Donbas.

During the searches of the premises belonging to the family of the Russian general, they found:

Russian-style military uniform;

banned Soviet symbols and Russian propaganda literature;

souvenir products and awards presented to Kapashin in the Kremlin.

An investigation is currently underway under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 4 of Art. 111-1 (conducting economic activities in cooperation with the aggressor state, illegal authorities created in the temporarily occupied territory, including the occupation administration of the aggressor state);

Art. 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state);

Part 3 of Art. 258-5 (financing of terrorism).

The seized property is planned to be nationalized.

The Russian generalʼs money laundering scheme was discovered back in 2022 during the investigation into the treason case of former MP Ilya Kyva.