The State Investigation Bureau found the property of a Russian general in the Poltava oblast during the investigation of the case of Ilya Kyva

The State Investigation Bureau during the investigation into the case of treason of former MP Ilya Kyva revealed a scheme of money laundering by the Russian General.

This was reported by the SIB press service.

In the Poltava oblast, law enforcement officers found the property of Russian General Valery Kapashin, head of the Federal Department for the Safe Storage and Destruction of Chemical Weapons at the Russian Ammunition Agency. The property was registered on relatives of the Russian military.

"Among the discovered property there are hotels, restaurants, land, etc., through which the general laundered money in Ukraine. Information on the involvement of relatives in these transactions is being verified. According to the SIB, transactions with unjustified assets were carried out through a chain of controlled commercial structures, under the guise of conducting legal financial and economic activities," the agency said.

Ilya Kyvaʼs involvement in the named property is still being investigated.