Germany handed over 10 000 “Gepard” ammunition and auxiliary equipment to Ukraine

Germany informed about another package of military aid.

The updated list is published on the website of the German government.

The package included 10 080 ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns, more than 8.5 million rounds of ammunition for small arms, about 27 000 40 mm grenade launcher ammunition, a Biber armored bridge-builder, 32 Zetros trucks, four heavy tractors with trailers for transporting tanks, four border cars and 20 000 protective glasses for soldiers.

Separately, the German company Mercedes-Benz informed that it had handed over 100 Zetros off-road trucks to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Cars are already in use.