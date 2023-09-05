Germany handed Ukraine the first batch of new Gepard ammunition

Ukraine received a "five-digit amount" of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled guns from Germany. The shells have just come off the restored production line.

The German Ministry of Defense writes about this.

"Iʼm pleased that we started production so quickly and without bureaucracy, and I want to thank everyone involved for their excellent work," said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Regarding the delivery of a "five-figure amount" of ammunition, it is most likely about 40,000, as Rheinmetall previously stated.