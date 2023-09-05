Germany handed Ukraine the first batch of new Gepard ammunition

Ukraine received a "five-digit amount" of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled guns from Germany. The shells have just come off the restored production line.
The German Ministry of Defense writes about this.
"Iʼm pleased that we started production so quickly and without bureaucracy, and I want to thank everyone involved for their excellent work," said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
Regarding the delivery of a "five-figure amount" of ammunition, it is most likely about 40,000, as Rheinmetall previously stated.
- In February 2023, Ukraine and Germany agreed during a meeting in the Ramstein format that Rheinmetall AG will restore the production line at its plant in Unterluss (Lower Saxony) to solve the problem of the lack of ammunition for Ukrainian Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.
- The contract with a budget of 168 million provides for the supply of 300,000 shells. Half of them will be of the APDS-T (armor-piercing) type, and the other half will be of the HEI-T (anti-aircraft) type.
- The German Ministry of Defense added that Berlin has already supplied Kyiv with 46 Gepard anti-aircraft missiles and plans to supply six more.