General Staff: Russian troops lost another 610 soldiers and 36 artillery systems in Ukraine over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 6. The occupiers have lost approximately 610 soldiers killed, 8 tanks, 12 armored vehicles, 36 artillery systems and one jet, one air defense system, 7 drones, 15 vehicles and one special vehicle over the past day.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

At the front, Ukrainian troops continue their offensive in the Melitopol direction. There they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries and conduct a counter-battery fight. There were 28 military clashes in the past day.