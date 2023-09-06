In the morning, Russia attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones. There are victims

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones.

An employee of an agricultural enterprise was killed due to a drone attack in the Izmail district (Odesa region), as reported the head of the region Oleh Kiper. There are destruction and fires in several settlements. Port and agricultural infrastructure facilities were damaged: elevators, administrative buildings, agricultural enterprises.

There was a combined attack on Kyiv, as the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported. X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers and probably ballistic missiles were launched over the capital. Air defense knocked down all targets. There was no damage or casualties in the capital, but in the region, a commercial enterprise burned down from falling debris.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians launched 33 targets and managed to shoot down 23. These are seven X-101 cruise missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 15 Shahed kamikaze drones. 10 drones could not be shot down.