Zelensky signed the law on changes to the administrative and territorial structure of Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the law on changing the administrative-territorial structure of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada during the third summit of the Crimean Platform.
This is written by the Representation of the President of Ukraine in Crimea.
The purpose of the law is to create a basis for the de-occupation of the peninsula. Within a month, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must determine the territories and administrative centers of territorial communities, on the basis of which military and military-civilian administrations will be created.
Also, within three months, the government must create district state administrations of new districts and submit to the parliament a draft law on the restoration of public power in Crimea after deoccupation. Along with this, the law provides for the decommunization of the peninsula.
- The third summit of the Crimean Platform took place in Kyiv on August 23. The purpose of this yearʼs meeting is "preparation for de-occupation". The summit took place in a mixed format — some participants spoke online. This year, the number of participants increased, including Bahrain, Serbia, East Timor, the UAE, the Danube Commission, the World Tourism Organization and UNESCO.
- In May, Zelenskyi approved the composition of the Advisory Council on the deoccupation of Crimea and Sevastopol. 40 people entered it.
- On September 29, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Strategy for the Deoccupation of Crimea and measures for its implementation. The document will become a road map for the return of Crimea under the control of Ukraine.