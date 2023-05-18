Zelensky approved the composition of the Advisory Council on the deoccupation of Crimea and Sevastopol

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the personal composition of the Advisory Council on Deoccupation and Reintegration of Crimea and Sevastopol. More than 40 people entered there.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 283/2023.

The council included the head of the OP and his specialized deputies, the secretary of the National Security Council, the minister for reintegration of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the permanent representative of the president in Crimea, ministers, heads of law enforcement agencies, deputies and many others.

In particular, the council includes Peopleʼs Deputy Mustafa Dzhemilev, First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis Nariman Dzhelialov, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko, Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Chairman of the State Property Fund Rustem Umyerov and others.