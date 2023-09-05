NYT: Russian general Surovikin released from custody

Russian general Serhii Surovykin was most likely detained after the mutiny of the leader of the "PMC Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin. Now, he was released.

The New York Times writes about this with reference to two American officials and a source close to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to sources, although Surovikin was released from custody, it is unclear whether there are any restrictions on his movement. However, he definitely lost his career prospects by keeping his rank.

The day before, Ksenia Sobchak, who calls herself a journalist, published a photo of Surovikin and his wife with the caption: "Alive, healthy, at home with his family in Moscow."

Half an hour earlier, Defense Minister Serhiy Shoigu refused to answer journalistsʼ questions about Surovikin.