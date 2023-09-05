The Cuban authorities said that Cubans are being recruited for the war in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba stated that the country is working on eliminating the scheme for the recruitment of Cubans to participate in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called it a "human trafficking network." And criminal proceedings have already been opened against those involved in it.

"Cubaʼs enemies are spreading distorted information that aims to tarnish the countryʼs image and present it as complicit in these actions, which we categorically reject," the agency added, noting that Cuba is against mercenaries and is not participating in the war in Ukraine.

Cuba has vowed to take action against anyone involved in any form of human trafficking for the purpose of recruiting or hiring Cuban citizens for war.

The Kremlin did not comment on this; however, according to Reuters, Russian media reported at the end of May that several Cuban citizens signed contracts with the Russian Armed Forces and went to war in exchange for Russian citizenship. Whether such information is related to accusations from Cuba is not yet known for sure.