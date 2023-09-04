The EU confirmed the imprisonment of a Swedish citizen in Iran

Sweden and the European Commission confirmed that a Swedish citizen was imprisoned in Iran.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the New York Times newspaper, the detained Swedish citizen worked for the diplomatic corps of the European Union and has been in an Iranian prison for more than 500 days.

"A citizen of Sweden — a man in his thirties — was detained in Iran in April 2022. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Sweden in Tehran are working very intensively on this case and maintain close contacts with the EU," noted the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

A representative of the European Commission confirmed that the Swedish citizen is in prison in Iran, but refused to say more. The manʼs name has not been released.

"In our opinion, the consideration of the case would be complicated if the ministry publicly discussed its actions. In light of this, we see no reason to confirm any names," the Swedish Foreign Ministry emphasized.