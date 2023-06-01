Iran executed a record number of people this year. Most of them were in May

The Norwegian human rights organization Iran Human Rights reported that in May 2023, Iran executed a record number of people.
Al Arabiya writes about it.
According to human rights activists, Iranian authorities executed at least 307 people in 2023 — a 75% increase over the same period last year. In particular, in May there were the most hangings since 2015 — at least 142.
Seven men were hanged in cases linked to anti-government protests, but activists say executions have increased in less high-profile cases, including murder and drug possession. Human rights activists have also noted that executions disproportionately target ethnic minorities.
They note that 59% of those hanged this year — 180 people — were executed on drug-related charges. More than 20 percent of those executed in May — 30 people — were members of the Sunni Baloch minority, who live in the countryʼs southeast.
According to Amnesty International, Iran executes more people each year than any other country except China.
- On May 19, it became known that the authorities of Iran executed three more men, whom they accused of "harsh treatment of security service personnel" during last yearʼs protests. Human rights groups criticized this decision.
- Iran also executed former deputy defense minister Alirez Akbari, who had spied for Britain for a decade. He had high-level access to the countryʼs nuclear and defense secrets. The New York Times told his story.