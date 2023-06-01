Iran executed a record number of people this year. Most of them were in May

The Norwegian human rights organization Iran Human Rights reported that in May 2023, Iran executed a record number of people.

Al Arabiya writes about it.

According to human rights activists, Iranian authorities executed at least 307 people in 2023 — a 75% increase over the same period last year. In particular, in May there were the most hangings since 2015 — at least 142.

Seven men were hanged in cases linked to anti-government protests, but activists say executions have increased in less high-profile cases, including murder and drug possession. Human rights activists have also noted that executions disproportionately target ethnic minorities.

They note that 59% of those hanged this year — 180 people — were executed on drug-related charges. More than 20 percent of those executed in May — 30 people — were members of the Sunni Baloch minority, who live in the countryʼs southeast.

According to Amnesty International, Iran executes more people each year than any other country except China.