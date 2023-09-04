The publication “European Truth” will become part of the media group of Tomas Fialaʼs “Ukrainian Truth”

The "European Truth" (ET) publication will become part of the "Ukrainian Truth" (UT) media group, which is owned by businessman the head of the Dragon Capital investment fund Tomas Fiala.

On the ET website, it is noted that closer integration will help publications to develop better, start fundamentally new projects, consolidate resources, make administrative processes more efficient and strengthen management. The initiator of the unification, which will end in October of this year, was the ET team.

The co-founder and editor of the ET Serhiy Sydorenko said that the union would relieve his team and free up time for writing materials. He emphasized that "unification will not change anything" in Ukrainian-language content. However, there will be innovations — the ET will launch an English-language version of the site.

In general, the merger will help publications reach a larger audience and collect more revenue.