General Staff: Russian troops lost another 460 soldiers and 29 artillery systems in Ukraine over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 6. Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 460 soldiers killed, 4 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, 29 artillery systems and two jet systems, one anti-aircraft system, a boat, 47 vehicles and 37 drones.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

There were more than 30 combat clashes at the front during the past day. The Defense Forces continue to advance along the axis of Melitopol, consolidating positions and conducting counter-battery fire.