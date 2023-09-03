In front-line Avdiivka, 1,662 people remained out of a population of 40,000. They refuse to evacuate

1,662 people still remain in Avdiivka near the front. The head of the military administration, Vitaly Barabash, says that evacuation is very difficult — people do not want to leave, but he urges them to do so, because with the onset of winter there will be no heating.

By 2014 , approximately 40,000 people lived in the city.

"Evacuation is taking place little by little, people are leaving. Now 1,662 people remain in the city. Last week was quite productive for us, almost 10 people were taken out, this is a very good result, even considering the last months. Of course, people understand that winter is coming soon and they themselves say that they are unlikely to survive this winter in the city. And when we offer to leave now, unfortunately, they do not leave very actively," Vitaliy Barabash said.

According to him, one child officially remains in Avdiivka, but they have not been able to find him for about four months.

In the city, the nearest enemy positions are 300-350 meters away, there are positions several kilometers away.