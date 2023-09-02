Another NPP unit was connected to the power grid. It added 1,000 MW of capacity

Five days ahead of schedule, on August 31, another unit of the nuclear power plant was connected to the power grid. It added 1,000 megawatts of power.

This was announced by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Suspilne reports.

According to him, the repairs are continuing according to the schedule — preparations are underway for the autumn-winter season. When unexploded shells are found during the work, the schedules change.