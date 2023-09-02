General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 264 000 Russians

The Russian army lost approximately 570 soldiers, 12 tanks, 24 armored fighting vehicles, 30 artillery systems and an air defense vehicle over the past day. In total, 264 060 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yesterday, the Russian army unsuccessfully advanced on the outskirts of Novoselivske (Luhansk region). The occupiers advanced near Kurdyumivka, Severne, and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk region).

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their counteroffensive on Melitopol, entrench themselves in positions and conduct counterbattery fire.

During the day of September 1, the Ukrainian aviation struck the concentration of Russian troops, weapons and equipment 6 times, and also hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems 5 times.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit 4 areas where the occupiers are concentrated, 10 artillery systems, 2 command posts and 3 ammunition depots.