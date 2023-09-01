Danilov: The names of evaders and doctors who falsified military medical commission certificates will be made public in three weeks

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, said on the air of the telethon that in three weeks the names of all evaders who left Ukraine with forged certificates and doctors who falsified their unfitness for military service will be known.

According to him, doctors mostly made the same fictitious diagnosis, such as the absence of one kidney.

"Almost 90% of cases had the same diagnosis. It will now be subject to legal review. If a person is really unfit, he has nothing to fear," the NSDC secretary assured.

If the doctors are found guilty, their names, along with the names of those who received false certificates from them, will be made public after the investigation is complete.

"If it so happened that you were a healthy person from the age of 18 to 45, relatively speaking, and after February 24 you suddenly started to get sick, then you just have to see what happened. Maybe you need help," he added.