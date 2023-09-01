The White House noted the significant progress of the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine

In recent days, Ukrainian troops have made "noticeable progress" in the offensive against Russian troops in southern Ukraine.

This was stated by the strategic communications coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, AFP reports.

According to him, over the past 72 hours, the United States has observed a noticeable advance of Ukrainian armed forces south of Zaporizhzhia.

He also emphasized that it is "unhelpful" to criticize partners for the speed of the offensive.

In recent days, Western analysts have noted that Ukrainian troops broke through the Russian defense line for several kilometers between Robotyn and Verbov in the Zaporizhzhia region.