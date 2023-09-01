In Poltava, the court arrested a blogger who spat at veterans and humiliated them

On September 1, the October District Court of Poltava arrested Roman Zavoloka, who spat at an employee of the Military Commissariat and humiliated the military.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

Roman Zavoloka said during the meeting: "I hate the aggressor country that started this war. And I am trying with all my might to nullify the wrongful actions of people in power, who take boys from the war who were injured, who received injuries, contusions. And instead of paying them and putting them at home, they put them on the streets and serve summonses to people, knowing that people will react aggressively to this."

Roman Zavoloka during the court session, September 1.

Roman Zavoloka is suspected of insulting the honor and dignity of a serviceman, making and distributing materials that insult the honor and dignity of a military person, as well as threatening or using violence against a law enforcement officer.