A blogger who spat at veterans and humiliated them was detained in Poltava

Law enforcement officers detained 27-year-old blogger and fitness trainer Roman Zavoloka in Poltava, who the day before spat at veterans and humiliated them, filming it on video.

According to SBU, he was detained in the evening of August 29 in the city center by an employee of the special service and KORD soldiers. Zavoloka behaved aggressively and resisted, for which he was punished by the law enforcement officers.

The local publication "Poltavshchyna" published a photo of the detainee with a bloody face.

Zavolok published a video with military images on Instagram. The last incident happened on August 26. "Poltavshchyna" writes that he called the military "geese" and made fun of the trembling hands of one of the veterans. He explained that he had a tremor due to a concussion, and that he went to war voluntarily. In response, Zavoloka called him "a jerk who got hooked." The video of the incident caused outrage on social networks.

Now the blogger is under suspicion. SBU claims that Zavoloka accused the military of starting a war and killing "people for money." It is also said there that he publicly spread pro-Russian narratives.