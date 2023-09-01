SBU detained a sniper who was preparing an attack on the command of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained another member of the FSB agent network, which was preparing an attack on the command of the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia region on May 9 this year.

SBU reported this on September 1.

On the eve of May 9, the Security Service detained two organizers of the group, then exposed their accomplice, who hid weapons and ammunition in his own apartment under the bed of his 6-year-old daughter. Now SBU has found a fourth member of the FSB agent network with the call sign "Phantom".

The detainee is a resident of Zaporizhzhia, a former military man who knows how to shoot a silent sniper rifle "Vintorez" (it is manufactured in the Russian Federation and used by Russian special forces). It was with such a rifle that the "Phantom" was supposed to kill the commanders of the combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fighting on the front lines of the southern front.

For this purpose, the Russian "curators" of the sniper planned to arrange a cache of weapons for him. However, when SBU exposed three other members of the group, a representative of the FSB again appeared on "Phantom" and gave a new task — to direct fire at the front positions of the Defense Forces. To collect data on the location of the Ukrainian military, the man tried to use his acquaintances from the frontline areas of the region. SBU detained a Russian agent and thereby prevented an attack on the advanced units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During the search, more than half a thousand cartridges of various calibers were found at the manʼs home, including 308 win cartridges for sniper rifles.