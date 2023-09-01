The Pentagon ordered AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense signed a $192 million contract for the indefinite supply of medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) to Ukraine.

The Pentagon informed about this on August 31.

The contract calls for the US defense company Raytheon Missiles and Defense to purchase AMRAAMs from various sources. Exactly how many missiles will be transferred is not reported. The work should be completed by November 29, 2024.

AMRAAM missile.

This is not the first AMRAAM order from the Pentagon for Ukraine. In June 2023, the US Department of Defense signed a $1.15 billion contract, which provides for the production of missiles, the AMRAAM telemetry system, spare parts, as well as engineering and technical support for production. Production is expected to be completed by January 31, 2027.