The Pentagon will hand over part of the ordered AMRAAM missiles to Ukraine. The US signed a billion dollar contract

The Pentagon placed an order for AMRAAM air-to-air missiles from the American defense company Raytheon. The agency plans to give part of the arsenal to Ukraine. The value of the contract reaches $1.15 billion.

This is stated in the press release of the Pentagon.

The contract provides for the production of missiles, the AMRAAM telemetry system, spare parts, as well as engineering and technical production support. Production is expected to be completed by January 31, 2027.

This contract involves unclassified foreign military supplies to Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Great Britain. These countries will account for 39% of the contract value.