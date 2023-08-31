Budanov: Russia is not ready to use nuclear weapons from the territory of Belarus

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that Russia delivered the first nuclear warheads to Belarus, but the results of training with nuclear simulators at the Iskander complexes showed unpreparedness for the use of such weapons.

He said this in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk.

"This is a means of nuclear deterrence and a means of raising rates. By the way, with regard to the nuclear weapons of Belarus, the first warheads were delivered just a few days ago. Prior to that, large-scale training with nuclear simulators was conducted. I read the original documents based on the training results. Pretty ugly documents for a Belarusian. The Russian 12th Main Administration, this administration, which is responsible for these means, wrote that based on the results of training with nuclear simulators for the Iskander system, which are in small quantities in Belarus, it was recognized that Belarus was completely unprepared for the use of such weapons. At the same time, the Belarusians showed the highest possible result in the possession of "Tochka U" type equipment, he noted.