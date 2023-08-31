The OCU switches to the New Julian calendar from September 1. New dates of holidays

From September 1, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) switches to the New Julian calendar. The OCU reminds about this on August 31.

From tomorrow, church holidays will move back 13 days — they will be celebrated 13 days earlier. Example:

The Feast of the Nativity of the Most Holy Theotokos — on September 8 (not 21);

Exaltation of the Holy Cross — on September 14 (not 27);

Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos — on October 1 (not 14);

The Christmas fast will last from November 15 to December 24 (not from November 28 to January 6);

Christmas — on December 25, not January 7.

Lent will last from March 18 to May 4, and Easter in 2024 falls on May 5. This date is common to both those who follow the Julian calendar and those who live according to the New Julian calendar.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode