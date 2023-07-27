OCU finally approved the transition to the New Julian calendar

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) approved the transition to the New Julian calendar. The corresponding decision was made by the priests during the Local Council of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine held in Sofia, Kyiv.
This was reported by Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine at a briefing on the results of the Local Council.
The calendar committee has already prepared the corresponding calendar so that there are no obstacles from the practical side.
The head noted that the OCU had been moving towards the transition to a new style for the past five years. "Now we have seen, felt and understood that the faithful are ready for a change in the calendar," the Metropolitan noted.
- On May 24, at the bishopsʼ council, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) decided to switch to the New Julian calendar. The calendar reform comes into effect on September 1, but it still has to be finally approved on July 27 by a decision of the Local Council. From now on, Christmas will be celebrated on December 25 instead of January 7, Epiphany on October 1, Epiphany on January 6, and Saint Nicholas Day on December 6. The changes will not affect Easter and Trinity.