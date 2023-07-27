OCU finally approved the transition to the New Julian calendar

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) approved the transition to the New Julian calendar. The corresponding decision was made by the priests during the Local Council of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine held in Sofia, Kyiv.

This was reported by Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine at a briefing on the results of the Local Council.

The calendar committee has already prepared the corresponding calendar so that there are no obstacles from the practical side.

The head noted that the OCU had been moving towards the transition to a new style for the past five years. "Now we have seen, felt and understood that the faithful are ready for a change in the calendar," the Metropolitan noted.