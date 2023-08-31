The next meeting in the “Rammstein” format will be held on September 19

The next, fifteenth meeting in the "Rammstein" format will take place on September 19.
"Radio Svoboda" was reported about this by the press service of the US Air Force in Europe.
"Secretary [Lloyd] Austin once again invited defense secretaries and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security challenges facing US allies and partners," the US Air Force said in a statement.
- The "Ramstein" format was established in the spring of 2022 — on April 26, the first meeting of the advisory group on providing assistance to Ukraine took place at the US Air Force base "Ramstein" in Germany.
- The last meeting of the "Ramstein" format was held online on July 18. Then Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg announced the transfer of M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
- According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov the priority of the next "Ramstein" will remain the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense. The second point is artillery and its ammunition, ammunition, the third is armored vehicles of all kinds. They will also discuss the future concept of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.