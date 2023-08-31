SBI and the prosecutorʼs office officially announced the investigation into the crash of two Mi-8 military helicopters

The law enforcement officers officially announced the beginning of the investigation into the plane crash of two Mi-8 military helicopters, which occurred on August 29 in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Violations of flight rules or preparation for them are being investigated (Article 416 of the Criminal Code). They also check the technical condition of the machines and versions about knockdown and sabotage. Specialists will study the data of the flight recorders. As part of the investigation, a number of examinations have already been appointed.

Law enforcement officers confirm the death of six servicemen. These are crews.