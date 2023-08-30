British Ambassador Melinda Simmons is ending her mission in Ukraine

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons is completing her mission.
She published her farewell video on X (Twitter) and addressed Ukrainians in Ukrainian.
- In April 2019, Melinda Simmons was appointed the ambassador of Great Britain to Ukraine, in the summer of the same year she began to perform her duties as an ambassador.
- Martin Harris will replace her in this position from September. The British government reported that Melinda Simmons will continue to work in the diplomatic service, but did not specify in which position.