Ukraine and Norway agreed on “transport visa-free”

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine signed a protocol with the Ministry of Transport of Norway on "transport visa-free", which will allow cargo transportation without permits.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Visa-free will be extended to trucks of the Euro-5 standard and above. The simplified regime comes into effect on September 1 and will apply to both bilateral and transit transportation.

"Previously, regardless of the environmental class of vehicles, Ukrainian freight carriers could travel to Norway only with a permit [...] Liberalization of freight transportation will be effective at least until June 30, 2024," Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach emphasized.

To use "visa-free" the carrier must have a certificate confirming the environmental class of the truck.

At the same time, there is also the possibility of transportation for trucks of a lower environmental class. The parties managed to agree on permits for the following year. Ukrainian carriers will be able to obtain 250 universal permits and 50 from/to third countries.