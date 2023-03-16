Ukraine and the EU have extended “transport visa-free” for another year

Ukraine and the European Union have extended the agreement on freight transportation by road for another year — "transport visa-free". From now on, the document will be valid until June 30, 2024.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The parties signed the agreement on June 29, 2022 in the city of Lyon. Thanks to it, Ukrainian carriers do not need to obtain permits for transportation in European countries. In addition, the agreement abolished the requirement to have an exclusively international driverʼs license.

After the signing of the document, the number of carriers crossing the border to the EU increased by 53% compared to the same period in 2021, and the number of crossings increased by 43%.

"During the first year, the agreement proved its practical effectiveness. During the period of its validity, the volumes of two-way and transit road freight transportation increased by more than 50%. And this is far from the limit of our growth," noted Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.