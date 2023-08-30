Ukraine nationalized the plant in Konotop, which belonged to a sanctioned Russian senator

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) gave permission to the Ministry of Justice to nationalize 100% of the authorized capital of "Motordetal — Konotop" LLC, which is located in the Sumy region.

This is reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the law enforcement officers, this plant is one of the largest in Europe for the production of cylinder liners for automobile, locomotive and ship engines. The companyʼs assets are estimated at over 500 million hryvnias.

The actual owner of the plant was the under-sanctioned Russian senator from the Kostroma region, Sergei Kalashnikov. He bought the plant in 2011 through a controlled Cypriot company, after which the company began supplying Russia with components for the needs of the fleet.

The law enforcement officers note that the investigation under the article on the financing of the seizure of state power is ongoing (Part 4 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code).