From the beginning of September, cafes and restaurants in Kyiv will be open an hour longer

In Kyiv, from September 1, catering establishments will be able to work until 11:00 p.m. Such a decision was made by the cityʼs Defense Council, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko informed.

According to him, the decision to open establishments until 10:00 p.m. was made when the curfew began at 11:00 p.m. Now it starts at 00:00, so the representatives of the National Restaurant Association of Ukraine suggested to the city authorities to extend the work of cafes and restaurants.

At a meeting with the city authorities, businessmen justified the expediency of such a decision. They emphasized that extending the hours of operation of institutions will have a positive effect on the economy, create additional jobs and increase budget revenues.