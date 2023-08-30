Russia refused to investigate the plane crash with Yevgeny Prigozhin according to international rules. The country also did not allow Brazil to participate in the investigation of the plane wreck, although the Brazilians are the manufacturers of the Embraer business jet that crashed in the Tver region on August 23.

Reuters notes that the Brazilian Aviation Accident Investigation Service was waiting for Russiaʼs consent, as the accident "raises suspicions of the Kremlinʼs involvement."

Rosaviatsia "had the right to refuse the Brazilian agency, because Prigozhinʼs plane was on a domestic flight, not an international one."

"However, this refusal shows that there will be no transparent investigation," writes Reuters.