Russia refused to investigate the plane crash with Yevgeny Prigozhin according to international rules. The country also did not allow Brazil to participate in the investigation of the plane wreck, although the Brazilians are the manufacturers of the Embraer business jet that crashed in the Tver region on August 23.
Reuters notes that the Brazilian Aviation Accident Investigation Service was waiting for Russiaʼs consent, as the accident "raises suspicions of the Kremlinʼs involvement."
Rosaviatsia "had the right to refuse the Brazilian agency, because Prigozhinʼs plane was on a domestic flight, not an international one."
"However, this refusal shows that there will be no transparent investigation," writes Reuters.
- Prigozhinʼs funeral took place on August 29 in St. Petersburg in a closed format. According to the media, only his parents took part in the ceremony. During the burial, the leader of the Russian "PMC" was not given the military honors that belong to people with the title "Hero of Russia".
- Prigozhinʼs business jet crashed in the Tver region of the Russian Federation on August 23 on the way from Moscow to St. Petersburg. There were three crew members and seven passengers on board, including Prigozhin and Dmytro Utkin, the co-founder of the PMC "Wagner". They all died. Among the versions of the causes of the plane crash, the Russian mass media cited the explosion of a bomb on board and the impact of an anti-aircraft missile. Officially, the cause has not yet been established.