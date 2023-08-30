Air defense shot down 28 cruise missiles and 15 attack drones. What regions did Russia attack

During the night, air defense forces destroyed all 28 cruise missiles and 15 out of 16 attack UAVs.

Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi reported this.

In total, 44 enemy air targets were recorded during the night:

28 air-launched missiles of the X-101/X-555/X-55 type were fired from 11 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Caspian Sea and the Engels area;

16 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type — from the southern and northern directions (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk).

All targets were shot down within Kyiv, Cherkasy, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

The head of the Zhytomyr regional military administration, Vitaly Bunechko, said that the debris of the drones fell on one of the infrastructure facilities and on the railway track. There are no victims or injured.

In the Kyiv region, debris from downed drones and missiles damaged six private houses and estates, garages and two cars.

As a result of the fire, a 69-year-old woman received burns, and two men were also injured, the head of the regional police Andrii Nebitov said.