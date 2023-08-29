News

The US will give Ukraine a new military aid package worth $250 million

Liza Brovko
The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $250 million.

State Secretary Anthony Blinken said this.

The new package includes:

  • AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
  • ammunition for artillery missile systems;
  • 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;
  • demining equipment;
  • Javelin and other anti-tank systems and missiles;
  • more than 3 million small arms ammunition.

The US will also provide ambulances, explosive munitions to eliminate obstacles, spare parts, services, training and transportation.