The US will give Ukraine a new military aid package worth $250 million

The United States announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $250 million.
State Secretary Anthony Blinken said this.
The new package includes:
- AIM-9M missiles for air defense;
- ammunition for artillery missile systems;
- 155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;
- demining equipment;
- Javelin and other anti-tank systems and missiles;
- more than 3 million small arms ammunition.
The US will also provide ambulances, explosive munitions to eliminate obstacles, spare parts, services, training and transportation.