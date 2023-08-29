SBU declared the suspicion to a Kyiv businessman — he paid 50 million rubles in taxes to the budget of the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion of a Kyiv businessman and his financial director for paying more than 50 million rubles in taxes to the Russian budget for 2022.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The owner of the Kyiv trading company imported and sold air-conditioning equipment from East Asia in Ukraine. At the same time, he founded two companies in Moscow.

Before the start of the full-scale war, the man left for Europe and managed business from there, in particular in the Russian Federation. He was assisted by the financial director.

Both are suspected of aiding the aggressor state by conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code). They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.