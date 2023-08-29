In Germany, the investigation against “Rammstein” frontman Till Lindemann was stopped. He was accused of harassment

In Germany, the investigation against the frontman of the rock group Rammstein Till Lindemann was closed.
DW writes about it.
The musician was accused of using drugs and abusing women at his concerts.
The prosecutorʼs office said it launched an investigation based on third-party complaints in the press, but investigators found no evidence to support those claims.
Prosecutors said law enforcement did not receive actual testimony from Lindemannʼs alleged victims, so investigators could not substantiate the charges.
- For the first time, a resident of Northern Ireland Shelby Lynn reported harassment by Lindemann on May 29 after a concert in Vilnius (Lithuania). She also posted a photo of the bruises. This sparked a wave of other allegations of sexual harassment against the performer, with women telling how they were invited to parties and then molested.
- Lindemann denies all the allegations, and his lawyers called the womenʼs claims "without exception false."