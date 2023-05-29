Rammstein soloists are accused of harassment and beatings. The band responded on it

Rammstein soloist Till Lindemann is accused of harassment after a concert in Vilnius (Lithuania). A girl named Shelby Lynn stated that the singer harassed her and possibly beat her. She posted a photo of the bruises on Twitter.

Shelby Lynn said she and the other girls were invited to an after-party where Till Lindemann was pouring tequila. Then the girl was allegedly called by one of the employees to meet with Lindemann.

She claims she refused sex, and the musician didnʼt like it, so he yelled at her. The next morning, Lynn saw bruises on her body.

“Bruises, particularly what look like finger marks from a seizure. I donʼt know when these bruises appeared, because I was under the influence of something, not in myself at all," the girl wrote.

Rammstein responded to the accusations and said that this could not have happened.

"Regarding the accusations that are spreading on the network about Vilnius, we can rule out that what they are talking about happened in our team. We are not aware of any official investigations," Rammsteinʼs Twitter account noted.

The concert in Vilnius took place on May 22.