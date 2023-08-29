General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully advanced in the direction of the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are successful in the Novodanylivka-Verbove direction of the Zaporizhzhia region and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders continue to advance south of the city of Bakhmut.

The occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the Avdiivka and Maryinka districts of the Donetsk region. The enemy suffers significant losses. Heavy fighting continues in the Klishchiivka district of the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian fighters hold back the attacks of the Russian army in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions.

The Russian army lost approximately 530 soldiers, 14 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, 25 artillery systems and an air defense vehicle over the past day. In total, 261 840 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.