The results of the Military Medical Commission inspection will be considered at a meeting of the Security Council

At the next meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, the results of the inspection of the military medical commissions will be considered.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Before that, the National Police conducted more than 200 searches to document corruption schemes for draft evasion. Law enforcement officers seized more than 10,000 medical records of citizens.

The other day, the NSDC found signs of a corruption criminal offense worth UAH 14 million in the case of the deputy of the Odesa Military Commission.

And today, in Vinnytsia, they eliminated a large-scale scheme of illegal departure of men of military age abroad. The organizer is an official of the local medical and diagnostic center, who involved more than 10 people in the scheme, primarily officials of the regional military medical commission.