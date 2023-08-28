“Ukrzaliznytsia” increased the number of flights for the off-season

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) has scheduled additional flights of Lviv and Odesa trains for peak off-season dates.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

Train No. 191/192 Lviv — Kyiv — Lviv will make additional flights on September 2, 3, 9 and 10. It departs from Kyiv at 07:05 and arrives in Lviv at 17:03. It leaves Lviv at 1:15 p.m. and arrives in the capital at 10:05 p.m.

Train No. 167/168 Lviv — Odesa — Lviv was also appointed, which will make two flights on September 3. Departure from Lviv at 08:37, arrival in Odesa at 20:13. Back from Odesa at 09:39, in Lviv at 20:44.

At the same time, UZ writes that the canceled train No. 31/32 from Zaporizhzhia will run to Ivano-Frankivsk instead of Poland. On a new but temporary route, the train will depart from Zaporizhzhia on September 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 at 8:49 p.m. and arrive in Ivano-Frankivsk at 4:02 p.m. the next day. Returning from Ivano-Frankivsk on September 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 19:23, will arrive in Zaporizhzhia at 15:34 the next day.