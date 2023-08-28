Intelligence: Russia has at least 585 missiles, including 75 Kinzhals

Russia now has at least 585 missiles (not including the X-22), which can be fired at a distance of more than 500 kilometers, and with which it most often attacks Ukraine.

This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the General Directorate of Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky to RBC-Ukraine.

According to Ukraine, Russia has:

"Iskander" — 270 missiles;

"Kinzhal" — 75;

"Kalibr" — 140;

X-101/555/55 — 100.

Today, the Russians are using the X-101 less than last fall, and there are certain reasons for that. According to the plans, the Russians can produce about 40 X-101 missiles every month, but, according to Skibitsky, these plans are not being implemented — primarily due to a shortage of foreign components. In addition, Russia is trying to accumulate these missiles — they are considered more accurate and effective.

As of August 20, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has already used more than 6 500 missiles and more than 3 500 attack drones against Ukraine.