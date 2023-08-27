SBU counter-intelligence attacked Russian planes and air defense systems in Kursk with drones

Counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked the Kursk airfield with drones.

This was confirmed by "Babel" sources in the SBU.

Kamikaze drones struck four Russian Su-30 and one MiG-29 aircraft. The drones also attacked the radars of the S-300 complex and two anti-aircraft missile and gun systems "Pantsir".

Almost all the drones flew to their targets — previously, three of them were shot down by Russian air defense.

The governor of the Kursk region stated in the morning that one drone allegedly crashed into a high-rise building, while the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation wrote that two drones were destroyed over the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Local publics shared video from surveillance cameras, on which an explosion can be heard.

Prior to this, counter-intelligence of the SBU and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, as reported by "Babel" sources, attacked the 126th brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation with drones. A group of drones carried out an attack that killed or injured dozens of Russians, damaged military equipment and ammunition storage facilities.