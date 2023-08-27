The investigation of the plane crash in the Zhytomyr region may last up to six months

The two L-39 training and combat aircraft that collided near Zhytomyr were performing a combat mission determined by the brigade leadership. Unfortunately, the task could not be completed.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The Air Force provided all the materials to find out what happened and to avoid such terrible events in the future. State commissions work differently. Usually, we have a special laboratory with narrowly focused specialists who will chain every detail of the plane to find out what happened. More information, of course, is available in the flight recorders, which have records of radio exchanges. There are different deadlines, the investigation even takes up to six months," explained Ignat.